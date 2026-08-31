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Crime

Man forced into residence, shot in Chicago's East Lakeview community, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and wounded in a residence in Chicago's East Lakeview neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

The 33-year-old man told police at 7:39 p.m., he was approached by another man who took out a gun and forced him into a residence.

The second man then shot and wounded the first, striking him in the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

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