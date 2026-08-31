Man forced into residence, shot in Chicago's East Lakeview community, police say

A man was shot and wounded in a residence in Chicago's East Lakeview neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

The 33-year-old man told police at 7:39 p.m., he was approached by another man who took out a gun and forced him into a residence.

The second man then shot and wounded the first, striking him in the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.