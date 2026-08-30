1 killed, 9 wounded in mass shooting in Chicago's Washington Park

A mass shooting on the eastern side of Chicago's Washington Park sent 10 people to area hospitals late Saturday night, and one of those people died.

Police said at 11:37 p.m., officers were on the scene during a gathering in the park along Cottage Grove Avenue near 55th Street. The officers were trying to disperse the crowd, police said.

At that point, unknown people began firing shots into the crowd and struck 10 people:

A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 45-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 37-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 35-year-old man were each shot in unspecified areas of their bodies. Their conditions and the hospitals to which they were taken were unknown.

Over police dispatch radio, officers could be calling for multiple victims with gunshots and saying they were applying tourniquets and asking for medics.

Witness Terry Jones was there when the picnic was happening and gunshots rang out.

"I was out here at the picnic, and I heard shooting, and I thought I was fireworks, and I seen everybody running, and falling and dropping," Jones said.

Officers were also heard saying on dispatch radio that they had a person detained a weapon recovered. At one point, they said one of the suspects was seen by witnesses with an AR-15.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.