1 killed, 4 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least one person was killed and three other people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 33 to 57. Among those shot were two Chicago police officers.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 33-year-old man was outside around 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim was hit in the left leg by the gunfire and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Within the same hour, around 11:36 p.m., a 41-year-old man was walking in the 500 block of West 44th Place when a dark colored SUV approached, and someone inside shot at him.

The victim was shot in the left arm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The offending vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, the victim, a 49-year-old man, told them that he was outside when he heard a loud noise and then felt pain. The victim was shot twice in his right leg and self-transported to Rush Hospital in serious condition.

Just before 11 a.m., one Chicago police officer was killed and a second was critically wounded

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.