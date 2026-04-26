Man shot, wounded on cusp of Chicago's Edgewater, Uptown communities

A man was hospitalized early Sunday after a shooting near Foster Avenue and Broadway on the cusp of Chicago's Edgewater and Uptown neighborhoods.

At 10:50 p.m., the victim, a 46-year-old man, was standing outside in the 5200 block of North Broadway when unknown people came up on foot, took out guns, and shot him.

Police were seen investigating near William C. Goudy Technology Academy, at 5120 N. Winthrop Ave. a block east of Broadway and the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line tracks, and in a nearby alley.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Sunday morning.