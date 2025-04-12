1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least one person was killed and three other people were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 30.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was near a field in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue around 7:41 p.m. when he was hit in the foot by gunfire.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Later in the night, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3300 block of West Adams Street. That's where an 18-year-old man was hit by gunfire in an alley and fled to a yard, where he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He did not provide any description of the gunman. A witness, however, did see a white sedan leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, the victim, a 23-year-old man, was in his vehicle stopped at a red light when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim was shot twice in his left shin and once in the left shoulder. The victim self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

At 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Avenue M, officers responded to a call of a man between 20-30 years old who was found outside on the ground unresponsive. Officers saw that he had multiple gunshot wounds on the body. The victim died at the scene.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made.

