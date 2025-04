A was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police say around 3:30 a.m., they found a 26-year-old man outside on the ground who was shot in the leg in the 0-100 block of East Goethe Street.

The victim told police he was shot by another man who drove off in a gray vehicle.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition

No arrest was made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.