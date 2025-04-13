2 men hurt after shooting near Loyola University on Chicago's North Side

2 men shot outside hookah lounge steps from Loyola University in Rogers Park

Two people were wounded overnight after a fight led to a shooting outside a hookah lounge just steps away from the Loyola University campus in Rogers Park.

Chicago police say it happened around 2 a.m. outside Samah Hookah Lounge in the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue.

Two men were found shot. A 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old was shot in the hip and torso and was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

Police were also seen investigating a red car with the driver-side window and back windshield blown out.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating