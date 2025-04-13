Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men hurt after shooting near Loyola University on Chicago's North Side

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

2 men shot outside hookah lounge steps from Loyola University in Rogers Park
2 men shot outside hookah lounge steps from Loyola University in Rogers Park 01:35

Two people were wounded overnight after a fight led to a shooting outside a hookah lounge just steps away from the Loyola University campus in Rogers Park. 

Chicago police say it happened around 2 a.m. outside Samah Hookah Lounge in the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue.

Two men were found shot. A 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old was shot in the hip and torso and was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

Police were also seen investigating a red car with the driver-side window and back windshield blown out. 

As of Sunday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.