At least 1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least three people were hurt in shootings during the weekend, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 30.

Shootings from Friday

In the first reported shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 13400 block of South Avenue K around 7:15 p.m. when he was shot in the back by an unknown gunman.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Within the same hour, around 7:49 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue for a domestic disturbance with a man, whose age was not released, armed with a knife and a gun, police said. Police said he attempted to run from the scene and fired the gun at the officers. They also discharged their weapons, hitting the suspect multiple times in the body.

The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition and remains in custody. A firearm was also recovered on the scene. Both officers were transported to a local hospital for observation and were in good condition.

A 23-year-old woman was also shot twice in the right arm by the suspect inside a residence. She was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Later in the evening, just before 9 p.m., police officers responded to the 3500 block of West Wabansia Avenue for a person shot. There, they said a man, 30, was parked inside a car when he was approached by an unknown gunman on foot who shot him in the head.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Shootings from Saturday

As of 7 p.m., the Chicago Police Department had not issued any notifications about shootings for Saturday.

