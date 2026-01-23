Watch CBS News
2 civilians, 1 officer hospitalized after police-involved shooting on South Side of Chicago

Two people were shot and one officer was injured in a fall during a police-involved shooting Friday night in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened near 79th and Ingleside.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed two civilians suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A police officer was injured in a fall, and also was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Their conditions were not available.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates anytime police officers fire their weapons, was responding to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

