2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood

Two men were hospitalized early Monday after they were shot while driving in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the two 28-year-old men were traveling in a car near Jackson Boulevard and Pulaski Road around 10:22 p.m. Sunday, when a dark-colored sedan went past and someone inside fired multiple shots at the men.

Both men were hit multiple times, police said.

The crime scene was set up a couple of blocks west at Jackson Boulevard and Keeler Avenue, where police examined the victims' car as they were taken away in ambulances.

One of the men was reported in critical condition, the other in fair condition. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning in the shooting. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.