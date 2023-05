Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another warm day is ahead.

Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

CBS 2 meteorologists are tracking a cold front moving through the area late Tuesday, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s.

Temperatures climb as the weekend approaches.