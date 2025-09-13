Saturday morning thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Chicago airports

A round of Saturday morning thunderstorms prompted ground stops at Chicago's airports.

Thunderstorms moved into the area around 7 a.m., persisting for several hours before skies began to clear.

With them came gusty winds and heavy downpours, along with lightning. The lightning prompted ground stops at both O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

While most of the storms had moved out of the area by about 11 a.m., there is still a risk of some isolated showers forming through Saturday afternoon. The rain staves off a burst of September heat, keeping highs in the upper 70s.

Skies will clear and the weather dries out Saturday night with summer-like temperatures and sunny skies in the next few days. Click here to see the latest seven day forecast for the Chicago area from our First Alert Weather team.