Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, breezy day

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny and breezy day is ahead. 

Friday's high temperatures will be in the low 60s with winds gusting 15 to 30 miles per hour. 

screenshot-2023-04-21-at-1-41-49-am.png

Enjoy the spring-like warmth because by Saturday, temperatures drop to the upper 40s. 

screenshot-2023-04-21-at-1-45-17-am.png

Saturday also brings a chance for rain and windy conditions. The upper 40s hang in there through Sunday before we start to move into the 50s.  

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 5:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.