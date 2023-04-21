Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, breezy day
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny and breezy day is ahead.
Friday's high temperatures will be in the low 60s with winds gusting 15 to 30 miles per hour.
Enjoy the spring-like warmth because by Saturday, temperatures drop to the upper 40s.
Saturday also brings a chance for rain and windy conditions. The upper 40s hang in there through Sunday before we start to move into the 50s.
