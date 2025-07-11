Chicago weather Friday includes a severe storm threat with tornado, flood risks

Chicago weather remains unsettled heading into the weekend, with the possibility of more severe storms Friday that could produce tornadoes and flooding.

One to five inches of rain fell across the Chicago area Thursday night into Friday, with the heaviest rain falling west of the city. There was significant flooding in Rockford, Illinois.

Downpours continued into Friday morning, but tapered off between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

A ground stop was issued at Chicago O'Hare International Airport just before 7 a.m. due to thunderstorms. It has been lifted but O'Hare is still reporting departure delays averaging about an hour as of 8:40 a.m.

Following a few heavy downpours Friday morning, hot, humid weather will continue much of the day. That heat and humidity gives the atmosphere an opportunity to recharge ahead of the storm system moving in for Friday night.

A second round of storms moves in the evening, which will interact with the lingering heat and humidity. Wind damage and tornadoes are possible, including in the Chicago area, late this evening.

Storms continue overnight into early Saturday morning, potentially producing another one to three inches of rain with isolated higher totals. Flooding will continue to be a concern.

Saturday's weather is expected to be slightly drier from the city to to the west, and afternoon rain chances are mainly limited to Northwest Indiana. There could still be a few strong storms and localized flooding, however.

Windy City Smokeout evacuations due to severe weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings popped off in the greater Chicago area through the evening on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from the Windy City Smokeout.

