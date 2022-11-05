Chicago Weather Alert: Metra Electric Line halts service in South Chicago due to high winds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All inbound and outbound train movement has been halted on the Metra Electric Line line due to severe weather Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Metra Electric, service was halted near 79th Street in South Chicago due to high winds around 5 p.m.

Metra Alert ME - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near 79th street south chicago due to weather conditions caused by high winds. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) November 5, 2022

Metra Alert ME - Train #8323, scheduled to arrive 93rd St- South Chicago at 4:27 PM, will terminate at 79th street, weather conditions caused by high winds . Train #8325 accommodate passengers to 93rd South Chicago. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) November 5, 2022

Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power.

High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.