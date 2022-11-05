Chicago Weather Alert: Metra Electric Line halts service in South Chicago due to high winds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All inbound and outbound train movement has been halted on the Metra Electric Line line due to severe weather Saturday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Metra Electric, service was halted near 79th Street in South Chicago due to high winds around 5 p.m.
Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power.
High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
