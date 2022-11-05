Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Over 26,000 ComEd customers affected with outages

CHICAGO (CBS) – High wind gusts and storms left thousands of ComEd customers experiencing power outages Saturday. 

According to ComEd, over 26,000 customers were affected by Saturday's weather that brought winds reaching up to 60 mph and storm warnings in 10 Illinois counties. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. 

ComEd says they're continuing to monitor weather conditions and crews are working to restore outages. 

