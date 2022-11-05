High winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village Apartment; residents displaced

CHICAGO (CBS) – High winds tore the roof of a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

Elk Grove Village Fire Department said that the apartment, located at 1037 Charlela Lane, was damaged due to the severe winds.

Residents in all 60 units were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those residents.

Crews are on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.