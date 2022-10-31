Chicago First Alert Weather: Foggy Halloween morning; rain clearing for trick-or-treating

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite the rainy and foggy morning, trick-or-treaters can enjoy their evening.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday morning for Cook, Kankakee, Lake (IN) and Will counties. Low visibility is creating dangerous conditions on the road for morning commuters.

Temperatures will be above average with highs in the low 60s.

Rain showers clear by the evening.

Temperatures near 70 degrees this week.