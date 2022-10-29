Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunday showers ahead of pleasant Halloween
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a quiet and cool night, shower chances return Sunday. A bulk of the rain will stay to the south of Chicago during the late day.
Showers will linger into the night before wrapping up early on Halloween morning. There will be clearing skies and pleasant weather for Halloween night with temperatures falling into the 50s by sunset.
Expect temperatures to warm up in a big way next week as highs reach the 70s again before a cooldown next weekend.
FORECAST
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, cool. LOW: 45
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 63
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers linger overnight. LOW: 49
