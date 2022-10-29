Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunday showers ahead of pleasant Halloween

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a quiet and cool night, shower chances return Sunday. A bulk of the rain will stay to the south of Chicago during the late day. 

High temperatures tomorrow CBS

Showers will linger into the night before wrapping up early on Halloween morning. There will be clearing skies and pleasant weather for Halloween night with temperatures falling into the 50s by sunset. 

Expect temperatures to warm up in a big way next week as highs reach the 70s again before a cooldown next weekend. 

High temperatures for the next six days CBS

FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, cool. LOW: 45
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 63
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers linger overnight. LOW: 49 

Seven day forecast CBS
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 5:25 PM

