Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler day ahead Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cooler day is ahead.
Tuesday's temperatures will be in the upper 30s with sunshine early in the day and increasing clouds later in the day.
Rain and freezing rain is expected Wednesday with a wintry mix possible. Flooding is a concern with rain totals of 1 to even 2 inches.
The rain expected to start during the middle of the morning rush and then become heaviest by the afternoon.
