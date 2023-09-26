Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered storms

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way and you may want to leave extra time for your morning commute.

Downpours are expected Monday with temperatures in the 70s. 

Scattered showers, strong storms with gusty wind and hail develop by the afternoon. There is potential for funnel clouds to develop as well. 

Shower chances continue into Tuesday. 

Pleasant weather is expected for the rest of the week. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

September 26, 2023

