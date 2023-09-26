Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered storms

Victims tied up during armed robbery at Chicago cell phone store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way and you may want to leave extra time for your morning commute.

Downpours are expected Monday with temperatures in the 70s.

Scattered showers, strong storms with gusty wind and hail develop by the afternoon. There is potential for funnel clouds to develop as well.

Shower chances continue into Tuesday.

Pleasant weather is expected for the rest of the week.