Chicago Weather Alert: Hottest in a decade? Forecast calls for high near 100 degrees

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicagoland could experience the hottest temperatures in a decade, CBS 2 chief meteorologist Albert Ramon reports. 

Tuesday's high could flirt with 100 degrees, with a forecast temp of 98. With the high humidity, the heat index will rise into the triple digits, perhaps as high as 109. 

For tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible through the late evening. Storms that do develop could turn severe quickly. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.

A Weather Alert is in effect due to dangerous heat in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values as high as 105 to 109 degrees.

A high of 98° on Tuesday would be the hottest temperature in Chicago since July 25, 2012.

Wednesday will be another very hot day with temperatures in the low 80s in the morning and highs back in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. A daily record high is expected on Wednesday with a high of 97° in Chicago.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area through Wednesday evening.

A front will cross the area Wednesday night, allowing for a chance of storms. 

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT. LOW 72.

TUESDAY: SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 98.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 97. STORM CHANCE IN THE EVENING.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 3:00 PM

