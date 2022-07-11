Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Afternoon thunderstorms

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms are on the way. 

Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s, near 90s degrees with high humidity. Scattered showers are expected in the morning. 

By late afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to move in as a cold front arrives. 

The Chicago area is under a slight risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. 

Sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday. 

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

July 11, 2022

