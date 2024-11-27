Chicago to open warming centers for Thanksgiving as frigid temperatures move in

CHICAGO (CBS) — As blustery cold conditions move into the area on Thanksgiving Day and into next week, the city is working to keep people safe. Chicago's warming shelters will be made available to ensure people who need it have shelter from the cold.

The city's six community service warming centers operate Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago Parks District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries also provide spaces during business hours.

More than 300 public facilities that serve as warm indoor spaces are also available during cold weather. A map of all of the available locations can be found here.

Highs will be in the 20s through Monday. By Thanksgiving Day, temperatures hold in the 30s. By Friday, blustery and much colder conditions arrive with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Wind chill values reach as low as the single digits.

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th St.

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Ave.

312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Ave.

312-744-2014

City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.

Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates.