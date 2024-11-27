Watch CBS News
Mostly dry conditions in Chicago for Thanksgiving travelers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A busy travel day is ahead and the weather looks to cooperate in Chicago. 

More clouds are expected than sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Light rain mixed with snow at times favors areas south of I-80 late in the day and evening. Drivers should we aware of slick road conditions. 

Thanksgiving Day starts off with a few flurries, especially near the lake. Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine as temperatures hold in the 30s. 

It is blustery and much colder from Friday through Monday. Daytime highs are in the 20s with lows in the teens. 

Wind chill values reach as low as the single digits.  

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

