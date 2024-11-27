Mostly dry conditions in Chicago for Thanksgiving travelers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A busy travel day is ahead and the weather looks to cooperate in Chicago.

More clouds are expected than sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Light rain mixed with snow at times favors areas south of I-80 late in the day and evening. Drivers should we aware of slick road conditions.

Thanksgiving Day starts off with a few flurries, especially near the lake. Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine as temperatures hold in the 30s.

It is blustery and much colder from Friday through Monday. Daytime highs are in the 20s with lows in the teens.

Wind chill values reach as low as the single digits.