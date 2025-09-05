Chicago tourism officials try to shift focus from crime to culture

Chicago tourism officials try to shift focus from crime to culture

Chicago tourism officials try to shift focus from crime to culture

Chicago's top public relations leaders are trying to change the narrative around the city from crime to culture.

CBS News Chicago spent an afternoon at the Choose Chicago roundtable, where the panel discussion focused on Chicago being a world class city for tourism, especially when it comes to the arts and renowned attractions.

Moderator Michelle Boone kicked off the roundtable discussion which included musician Tom Higgenson, who you may know as the lead singer of the Plain White T's, Steppenwolf Theatre actor and artistic director Glenn Davis and artist Theaster Gates.

"There are great things happening all over the city, especially on the West Side and the South Side, in that it requires people who really love, who have a pride and place, it requires people to work to demonstrate what those things are," Gates said.

The goal of Choose Chicago is to drive tourism to the city's 77 neighborhoods, as well as visits to attractions like Navy Pier, the most visited destination in the Midwest and Chicago.

"There's no better way to take in Lake Michigan and the cityscape than an architecture cruise. Chicago Shakespeare Theater's incredible year-round programs are things from shows that have made their way to Broadway, to things like 'Paranormal Activity' which will be spooky for the Halloween season," said Elizabeth Halajian of Navy Pier.

The push for tourism to Chicago's attractions comes at a time when President Trump is calling Chicago a "hellhole" and threatening to send the National Guard for crime.

Lisa Nucci, chief marketing officer for Choose Chicago, said the work of her organization is more important now than ever.

"We want to make sure Chicago is at the top of the list of places that people want to come and the want to come again and again," she said.

Nucci said a new social media campaign with posts from Chicagoans, called "All for the Love of Chicago," is at the heart of getting the city to be a number one vacation destination.

Choose Chicago said 41% of the city's visitors come to the city, to enjoy the arts.

Davis grew up in Chatham and still calls the city home. He said his early years at Steppenwolf were critical to shaping his career.

"We're so rich culturally and the arts is such a centerpiece of what we do," he said.

In the meantime, Chicagoans who want to take part in the All for the Love of Chicago campaign can go to that handle on Instagram and direct message videos on why you love the city to be featured.