Thunderstorms bring flood threat in Chicago on Tuesday

Rounds of thunderstorms in Chicago on Tuesday
Flooding is in a concern in Chicago as more rounds of thunderstorms move into the area on Tuesday. 

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare and Midway airports just before 6:30 a.m. due to thunderstorms. 

Gusty storms are expected throughout the morning in far northwest areas. 

The next round of heavy storms develop in the afternoon after 1 p.m.Those storms could produce flooding and gusty winds. 

Monday night storms in Chicago 

This next round of storms comes after a Flood Advisory was issued for parts of the Chicago area on Monday evening.

Beginning shorty after 9 p.m., lightning began flashing and thunder began rolling in downtown Chicago, as pouring rain began falling off and on.

There have been reports of local flooding, specifically in roadways. 

