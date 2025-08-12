Thunderstorms bring flood threat in Chicago on Tuesday
Flooding is in a concern in Chicago as more rounds of thunderstorms move into the area on Tuesday.
A ground stop was issued at O'Hare and Midway airports just before 6:30 a.m. due to thunderstorms.
Gusty storms are expected throughout the morning in far northwest areas.
The next round of heavy storms develop in the afternoon after 1 p.m.Those storms could produce flooding and gusty winds.
Monday night storms in Chicago
This next round of storms comes after a Flood Advisory was issued for parts of the Chicago area on Monday evening.
Beginning shorty after 9 p.m., lightning began flashing and thunder began rolling in downtown Chicago, as pouring rain began falling off and on.
There have been reports of local flooding, specifically in roadways.