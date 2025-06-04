Chicago Teachers Union threatens lawsuit, says CPS is trying to delay changes in contract

The Chicago Teachers Union is threatening to sue the Chicago Public Schools for what they call a contract violation, and unfair labor practices.

In April, the union and the district agreed to a four-year deal that included pay raises, smaller classes, and higher staffing levels.

But now, the CTU is accusing the district of trying to delay those changes for class size and staffing levels.

CPS responded and said any changes have not yet been officially approved. CPS also stressed that it is facing a $529 million budget.