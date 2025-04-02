Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates approves tentative agreement

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates approved a tentative contract agreement with the Chicago Public Schools Wednesday night.

Since talks started in the fall of last year, the union has been pushing for a laundry list of items — while CPS kept insisting the money to fund it all just does not exist.

The CTU said the agreement includes smaller class sizes, provisions for special education, and changes in teacher evaluations.

as far as teacher raises, CTU members will get 4% raises in the first year and then up to 5% in the next three. CPS said this will be the largest raise for teachers in 13 years.

However, it is a rate lower than the starting demand from the CTU.

In terms of class sizes, the CTU was able to lower the threshold at every level — and limit the number of students to a maximum depending on the grade.

The maximums are:

25 students for kindergarten

28 students for grades 1 to 3

30 students for grades 4 to 8

Between 29 and 31 students in grades 9 to 12

Teachers also wanted more prep time. Elementary teachers currently get 60 minutes of prep every day, and under the proposals in the agreement, they will get an extra 10 minutes for a total of 70.

Resources were another sticking point. The CTU insisted every school deserved a librarian, and the agreement guarantees 90 new librarian positions over the next three years — adding about 30 each year.

The total estimated cost of the contract is $1.5 billion over the next four years, and also does not include the $175 million pension payment reimbursement. The cost of year one is reportedly covered, but there have been concerns about the rest.

The regular CTU membership will hold information sessions to discuss the contract with members. The full membership will vote on the contract next week on Thursday and Friday, with results announced on April 14.