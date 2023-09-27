Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago superintendent confirmation vote Wednesday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago superintendent confirmation vote Wednesday
Chicago superintendent confirmation vote Wednesday 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Chief Larry Snelling

A special Chicago City Council meeting to confirm a new police superintendent is planned for Wednesday. 

Chief Larry Snelling joined the Chicago Police Department in 1992 as a patrol officer in Englewood and then a sergeant in Morgan Park. After a nationwide search and input from the community and a civilian board, Mayor Brandon Johnson recommended him for the job as Chicago's next police superintendent.

Snelling is currently CPD's Counterterrorism Chief.

Wednesday's City Council meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m., instead of the usual 10 a.m. start time. His confirmation is the only item on the council's agenda. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 5:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.