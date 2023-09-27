Chicago superintendent confirmation vote Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chief Larry Snelling

A special Chicago City Council meeting to confirm a new police superintendent is planned for Wednesday.

Chief Larry Snelling joined the Chicago Police Department in 1992 as a patrol officer in Englewood and then a sergeant in Morgan Park. After a nationwide search and input from the community and a civilian board, Mayor Brandon Johnson recommended him for the job as Chicago's next police superintendent.

Snelling is currently CPD's Counterterrorism Chief.

Wednesday's City Council meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m., instead of the usual 10 a.m. start time. His confirmation is the only item on the council's agenda.