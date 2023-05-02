Fred Waller to become next interim Chicago Police superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fred Waller will become the Chicago Police Department's next interim superintendent, replacing Eric Carter, who had replaced David Brown, who resigned to take a job in the private sector in Texas.

A source tells CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that the announcement will be made on Wednesday.

Waller is coming out of retirement to take the job.

He left the department in the summer of 2020 as Chief of Patrol after serving on the force for 34 years. As chief of patrol, Waller oversaw all 22 of the department's districts.

Eric Carter, who is retiring, has been the interim superintendent since Brown's departure in mid March.

The newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will conduct a search for a new permanent superintendent, and present the incoming mayor Brandon Johnson with a list of three finalists.