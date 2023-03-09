Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago State University faculty, staff union will vote to authorize strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago State University union to take strike vote
Chicago State University union to take strike vote 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The union representing faculty and support staff at Chicago State University is taking a strike vote.

It comes after 20 bargaining sessions with the university.

Negotiations started in June of last year - even including sessions with a federal mediator. The main sticking points are pay and workload.

Union members can vote on a strike authorization through on Friday.

It's not clear when the faculty could walk out.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.