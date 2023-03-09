Chicago State University faculty, staff union will vote to authorize strike
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The union representing faculty and support staff at Chicago State University is taking a strike vote.
It comes after 20 bargaining sessions with the university.
Negotiations started in June of last year - even including sessions with a federal mediator. The main sticking points are pay and workload.
Union members can vote on a strike authorization through on Friday.
It's not clear when the faculty could walk out.
