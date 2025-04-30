Chicago Stars fire head coach Lorne Donaldson

The Chicago Stars have fired coach Lorne Donaldson after winning just one of six games to start the National Women's Soccer League season.

Assistant coach Masaki Hemmi will serve as interim coach, the Stars announced on Wednesday.

Donaldson, who led the Jamaican national team to the knockout round at the 2023 Women's World Cup, was in his second season with Chicago. The Stars went 10-14-2 in his first season and made the playoffs.

This season, the Stars have five losses and have scored just three goals, fewest in the 14-team league. They've also allowed 14 goals, most in the NWSL.

Chicago has been hurt by the absence of forward Mallory Swanson, who hasn't played this season for unspecified personal reasons.

"We are grateful to Lorne Donaldson for the culture, respect and sense of self-belief he helped build within our squad," general manager Richard Feuz said in a statement Wednesday. "We appreciate his work and wish him the best for the future."

The Stars visit Gotham FC on Sunday.