Chicago Skyway tolls increase 30 cents for 2026

Sara Tenenbaum
The tolls on the Chicago Skyway have officially gone up.

It will now cost you $8.10 to cross the bridge to Indiana if you have a two-axle vehicle, a 30-cent increase from the toll in 2025.

Two-axle vehicles will pay the same amount for tolls in peak and off-peak times. Vehicles with three or more axles will pay more during peak times (4 a.m. to 8 p.m.) than they will on off-peak times.

Skyway tolls have increased by well over 200% since the road was privatized 21 years ago, around three and a half times the rate of inflation in that time.

Chicago Skyway tolls can be paid by cash, credit card, and E-ZPass/I-Pass.

 A full table of new tolls for 2026 on the Chicago Skyway can be found here

