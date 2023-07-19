Chicago shooting: Suspect shoots woman, arrested after SWAT standoff
CHICAGO (CBS) – A male suspect was arrested after he shot a woman and prompted a SWAT response in the Hermosa neighborhood on Wednesday after barricading himself inside a residence.
A 25-year-old female victim was in a verbal altercation in the 2100 block of North Kostner Avenue around 11 a.m. with the known suspect, who had a handgun and shot her, police said.
She was struck in the thigh and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
The suspect then barricaded himself in the residence. A SWAT team was responding to the incident, police said.
Around 2:30 p.m., Chicago police said the situation ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
