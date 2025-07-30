Watch CBS News
Man robbed at gunpoint, shot in Avondale, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago police are investigating a shooting and robbery in the city's Avondale neighborhood Tuesday night.

CPD said a 37-year-old man was walking in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The armed man demanded his belongings, which the man handed over, then ran, police said. When the victim took off, the robber shot him in the leg. The robber then fled.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where police said he is listed in good condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing. 

