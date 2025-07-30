Man robbed at gunpoint, shot in Avondale, Chicago police say

Man robbed at gunpoint, shot in Avondale, Chicago police say

Man robbed at gunpoint, shot in Avondale, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a shooting and robbery in the city's Avondale neighborhood Tuesday night.

CPD said a 37-year-old man was walking in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The armed man demanded his belongings, which the man handed over, then ran, police said. When the victim took off, the robber shot him in the leg. The robber then fled.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where police said he is listed in good condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing.