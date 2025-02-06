Chicago area schools announce delays, closures amid icy conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago area schools have announced delays and closures after overnight freezing rain left icy roadways Thursday morning.

Local departments deployed salt trucks overnight. Sidewalks and intersections remain a concern as layers of ice lead to slick and dangerous conditions.

A winter weather advisory was in effect earlier Thursday morning.

The Emergency Closing Center reports closures and delays for several area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.