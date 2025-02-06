Crews working to salt icy roads throughout Chicago area, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Local departments are working to salt roadways to ensure Thursday morning commuters are safe.

Overnight freezing rain left layers of ice, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect.

Nathan Roseberry with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways said crews with 33 trucks began salting streets Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, Roseberry, no incidents had been reported on county streets.

Darius Johnson shared video of icy sidewalks in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Street poles and cars were left covered in a thin layer of ice. Residents are advised to take it slow and avoid unsalted sidewalks when walking outside their homes. As his grandmother stressed, grab the proper shoes before heading out the door.

The icy conditions also left a fire truck stuck on the road on East 108th Street in Roseland. A salt truck arrived on the scene to further assist with freeing the truck.

In Northwest Indiana, officials are monitoring the dangerous driving conditions.

Overnight crashes in Northwest Indiana

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield reported several overnight crashes on I-65 due to slick roadways.

Fifield said traffic is moving again for morning commuters and the main concerns are county roads and slick intersections.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will continue to monitor the salt needs of the interstates. Fifield said drivers should allow extra time when driving in the area Thursday morning or heading into the city.