Watch CBS News
Weather

Freezing rain overnight causing icy roadways Thursday morning in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Winter weather advisory in effect Thursday morning
Winter weather advisory in effect Thursday morning 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) — Icy roadways are impacting morning commuters after overnight freezing rain and leftover drizzles. 

A winter weather advisory was in effect early Thursday morning. 

6632b12b-5cf3-4520-bf59-91782250bcac-1.png

By midday, ice will thaw as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees. Any ice that has formed will melt, so ponding will be a possibility. 

The windy conditions will help dry things up as gusts reach near 30 mph. 

On Friday, a mix of sunshine and clouds are expected. Temperatures will dip again to near-normal standards for this time of year, with highs in the 30s.  

5a8853d3-c516-4823-a794-50731e8aa812.png

Another winter storm system steps in on Saturday, creating an ice and snow mix. This potentially looks like a disturbance with more moisture and on the colder side, with ice mainly south of the city. 

e4ad86c0-b45d-4c85-bf5e-edda2aa08d75.png

A weather alert for slick travel conditions will take effect on Saturday. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to provide information as an updated forecast becomes available. 

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.