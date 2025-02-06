Freezing rain overnight causing icy roadways Thursday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Icy roadways are impacting morning commuters after overnight freezing rain and leftover drizzles.

A winter weather advisory was in effect early Thursday morning.

By midday, ice will thaw as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees. Any ice that has formed will melt, so ponding will be a possibility.

The windy conditions will help dry things up as gusts reach near 30 mph.

On Friday, a mix of sunshine and clouds are expected. Temperatures will dip again to near-normal standards for this time of year, with highs in the 30s.

Another winter storm system steps in on Saturday, creating an ice and snow mix. This potentially looks like a disturbance with more moisture and on the colder side, with ice mainly south of the city.

A weather alert for slick travel conditions will take effect on Saturday. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to provide information as an updated forecast becomes available.