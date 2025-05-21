Chicago rideshare drivers holding rally calling for investigation into Uber's "congestion fee"

Chicago rideshare drivers are holding a rally outside the City Council on Wednesday, calling for an investigation after Uber admitted to overcharging riders.

The Illinois Drivers Alliance with SEIU Local 1, IAM Local 701, and the Chicago Gig Alliance will meet around 9:30 a.m. The groups said 50th Ward Alderwoman Debra Silverstein will join the drivers.

The rideshare drivers are demanding hearings on Uber's unauthorized $1.50 "congestion fee." The fee was taken without the city's consent or oversight.

Rideshare companies are allowed to charge a $1.50 surcharge for all rides to and from downtown from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The groups said rideshare drivers were "never notified about the fee and were left to deal with upset passengers."

A spokesperson for the rideshare company said that since Jan. 6, customers have been mistakenly charged a congestion fee after 10 p.m. due to an internal error.

They said, "We are actively identifying all affected customers and will issue refunds accordingly."