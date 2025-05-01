Watch CBS News
Uber riders overcharged with downtown congestion fees, company cites internal error

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Uber riders are advised to check their receipts as they may have been overcharged a congestion fee since January.

Rideshare companies are allowed to charge a $1.50 surcharge for all rides to and from downtown from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but customers have noticed that fee outside of those hours.

The revenue is meant to benefit the city.

A spokesperson for the rideshare company said that since Jan. 6, customers have been mistakenly charged a congestion fee after 10 p.m. due to an internal error.

They said, "We are actively identifying all affected customers and will issue refunds accordingly."

