Uber riders overcharged with downtown congestion fees, company cites internal error

Uber riders are advised to check their receipts as they may have been overcharged a congestion fee since January.

Rideshare companies are allowed to charge a $1.50 surcharge for all rides to and from downtown from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but customers have noticed that fee outside of those hours.

The revenue is meant to benefit the city.

A spokesperson for the rideshare company said that since Jan. 6, customers have been mistakenly charged a congestion fee after 10 p.m. due to an internal error.

They said, "We are actively identifying all affected customers and will issue refunds accordingly."