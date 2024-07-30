Rally in Chicago with family of Sonya Massey, killed by Illinois Sheriff's Deputy in early July

CHICAGO (CBS)—The family of Sonya Massey, along with their attorney Ben Crump and supporters like the Rev. Al Sharpton, held a news conference and rally Tuesday evening to call for justice in her case.

Massey was shot and killed by Sangamon County, Illinois sheriff's deputy outside Springfield earlier this month. The now-former deputy, Sean Grayson, has since been fired and charged with Massey's murder.

Through their grief, Massey's addressed a large crowd at the New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 4301 W. Washington Blvd. They called for police reform.

Massey's son, Malachi-Hill Massey, said he was first told his mother had been shot, all he was told was "somebody" had shot her. He said he initially thought it was an intruder, and never thought it would have turned out to be a police officer.

Advocates called for police reform—including the ability of the public to review officers' backgrounds.

"When they arrest people in our community, one of the first things they do is check our record," said Sharpton, of the National Action Network, based in New York. "Well, we should have the right to check the record of officers."

In particular, Massey's family and activists have also taken issue with a grievance filed on Grayson's behalf. That grievance claims that Grayson was "terminated without cause."

There are many questions about why Grayson, who is now charged with murder in the shooting that killed Sonya Massey earlier this month, was hired in the first place after multiple misconduct complaints.

A deputy chief and other staff at a previous job in Logan County, Illinois, even asked Grayson about a quote "mountain of public policy violations" against him. When questioned how that county still employed him after seven months, Grayson said he did not know.

His job in Sangamon County was his sixth job in law enforcement since August 2020.

"He needs to go to jail for life. I don't want to see him in public ever again, honestly," said Hill-Massey. "Why would they even let him out to the public with a badge and a gun, knowing that—all the stuff he has going on? There's no way. None of this should have happened, honestly."

CBS News Chicago spoke to the pastor of the church about some of Massey's final words, caught on police body camera video. The Rev. Marshall Hatch weighed in on why Massey might have told Grayson quote, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," before she is seen ducking to the floor and is shot and killed.

"When she says that, she means I sense unwarranted aggression, and I don't know why, so I rebuke you in the name of Jesus. It's her way of saying where is all this coming from? I don't understand it's befuddling to her that's kind of a cultural lens that might be missed by some people," said Rev. Hatch.

The church where the protest is held is located on Chicago's West Side, a long way away from where Sonya Massey lived in Springfield but a short drive from the United Center—where police reform is expected to be a top issue at the upcoming DNC.

The Rev. Sharpton, Crump, and Massey's family also want Massey's case to be front and center for the convention.

Rev. Hatch also noted that the West Side was where Black Panthers Chicago chapter Chairman Fred Hampton organized—and where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. also organized in the 1960s.

The church was also the site of the delivery of the eulogy for Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones, Hatch pointed out. LeGrier was killed in a controversial police shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in 2015, and a bullet from Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo's gun also struck and killed Jones—LeGrier's neighbor.

On Saturday, July 6, Grayson was one of two Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies to respond to Massey's house in an unincorporated area just outside Springfield, when she called 911 to report a prowler.

The footage showed Grayson shot Massey in the head as she crouched down in her kitchen—after he ordered her to drop a pot of water that had been on the stove.

Grayson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty.