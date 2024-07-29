Questions remain about Sonya Massey's murder and the officer charged

Listening session in Springfield in the wake of Sonya Massey's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sonya Massey's friends and neighbors, along with community leaders, are meeting with the Department of Justice in Springfield, but significant questions still remain about the sheriff's deputy charged with murder for her shooting.

Along with the U.S. Department of Justice, the mayor of Springfield and the U.S. Attorney's Office will be present for what they call a listening session.

One of the big questions from the community will certainly be why Sangamon County Sheriff's Office hired Sean Grayson after being discharged for misconduct from the army and working for six departments in four years.

Audio recordings obtained by CBS News reveal that two years before shooting and killing Sonya Massey in her Springfield home, Deputy Sean Grayson was reprimanded for putting false information in his police reports. He was working for the Logan County Illinois Sheriff's Office at the time.

Records obtained by CBS News also show that Grayson's disciplinary file included accusations of bullying behavior and abuse of power.

Last week, a body camera video was released showing Deputy Grayson shooting Massey as she crouched down in her kitchen. Grayson was arrested and charged with murder.

The union representing Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputies asks that former deputy Sean Grayson be reinstated and reimbursed for any lost wages.

A rally is expected on Tuesday in Chicago, and the Massey family is expected to attend.