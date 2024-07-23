Family alleges cover-up in shooting by Illinois deputy that killed Sonya Massey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Sonya Massey demanded justice Tuesday, one day after video of the police shooting in downstate Illinois that killed her went public.

The sheriff's deputy who killed Massey is now charged with the woman's murder.

The point heard again and again from Massey's family Tuesday was not only that she was not only shot and killed by law enforcement—but also, the family claims, authorities also tried to cover it up.

The family said if it weren't for the bodycam video of the shooting that was released Monday, no one would know the truth.

The deadly police shooting happened early on the morning of Saturday, July 6. The bodycam video shows then-Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson and his partner arriving after Sonya Massey called 911 to report a possible prowler outside of her home.

The deputies are first seen searching outside the house and talking to Massey at the front door. They are later seen inside her house, and Deputy Grayson instructs Massey to check on a pot over heat on the stove—saying, they don't need a fire in the house.

Massey gets up and turns off the flame, and then picks up the pot. She asks where the deputies are going, to which Grayson replies, "Away from your hot, steaming water."

Massey replies: "Away from my hot steaming water?" and then twice says, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

"You'd better f***ing not. I swear to God, I'll f***ing shoot you right in your f***ing face," Grayson says. He then raises his gun and yells at Massey to "drop the f***ing pot!"

Massey is seen apologizing and ducking for cover. Grayson opens fire—three shots are heard.

Massey's family spoke out at a news conference Tuesday with their attorney, Ben Crump, after meeting with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in the morning. At the meeting, they called for legislation to improve policing.

Massey's 17-year-old son and mother sat down with CBS News Tuesday afternoon.

"A good mother. She was very smart, and always helping everybody but herself. Just a ball of love honestly to me. She cooked me the best food. I love her food, honestly," said Malachi Hill-Massey, Sonya Massey's son. "She just the most loving person ever. I don't know. That's the person that made me feel so loved."

Massey's son and mother said police weren't transparent about what happened.

"They said it's under investigation, then they said that they told the doctors at the hospital that she committed suicide—and then they changed it," said Sonya Massey's mother, Donna Massey. "They kept changing the story."

Sonya Massey's son, Malachi Hill-Massey, concurred that the family received conflicting information.

"Yeah, because they told her that, but they called—the hospital just told me that someone shot her, so they're just telling everyone different stories," he said. "We're going to get justice for sure. I know. We are for sure."

Meanwhile, University of Pittsburgh School of Law Professor and use-of-force expert David Harris said the officers' first mistake was entering Massey's home.

"This never had to happen," he said. "The whole encounter could have ended on the front porch."

Harris also said Massey was not a threat to the deputies when Grayson pulled his gun and went on to shoot her.

"She simply says while she's holding this pot of water, 'I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,'" Harris said. "This is not a threat. This is not a sign of danger. But this causes one of the deputies to pull his weapon."

Harris reiterated that there was no identifiable reason for Grayson to shoot Massey.

"We know who did the shooting. We can't see a reason for the shooting. We can't see any way in which the victim provoked the shooting, and that is all there—because there was a camera on one of the officers that was turned on," Harris said. "Even if you can make the case somehow that a pot of hot water off a stove could be used to threaten somebody or used as a weapon, it doesn't happen here."

Grayson has worked for six different law enforcement agencies since 2020. His attorney has declined comment.