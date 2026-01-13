Chicago Public Schools teacher Linda Brown cause of death ruled a suicide

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office released Chicago Public School teacher Linda Brown's cause of death after an autopsy Tuesday.

The medical examiner ruled her death a suicide by drowning.

Brown, a 53-year-old special education teacher at Robert Healy Elementary School, was reported missing on Jan. 3 after her husband awoke to find her gone from their home in Bronzeville. He thought she had gone to her standing acupuncture appointment in Wicker Park, but she did not.

Police found Brown's car after several days and family members said they later saw video, also obtained by Chicago police, of Brown arriving in her car at East 35th St. and S. Lake Park Ave., getting out, walking over the pedestrian bridge to the lakefront and not returning.

Her body was found Monday afternoon in "the harbor," according to family, though they did not specify which harbor she was found in.

Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his condolences on social media, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the news of Linda Brown's passing. As a special education teacher at Healy Elementary she made an immeasurable impact on countless young lives and was a vital member of the Bridgeport community. I'm praying for her family, and for her students as they grieve and remember Linda and all the joy she brought."

Brown's husband said she had recently taken time off work for some mental health struggles, but had planned to return in the new year. He said as the start of school approached, her anxiety appeared to be worsening.