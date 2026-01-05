Linda Brown, CPS teacher at Robert Healy Elementary, reported missing over the weekend, Chicago police say

Police are searching for a teacher who went missing over the weekend and may need medical attention.

Chicago police said Linda Brown, 53, was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 4500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, and has a fair complexion.

Linda Brown, 53, has been missing since Jan. 3, and may be in need of medical attention, CPD said. Chicago Police Department

Police said she may be driving a blue Honda Civic with the Illinois plate number CX57470. They said she may be in the area of the 2200 block of West North Avenue.

Brown is a teacher at Robert Healy Elementary. The school's principal, Erin Kamradt, shared a letter with the school's community, saying in part:

"I know that news like this can cause many emotions, questions, and concerns for our school community. Please know that we are partnering with the CPS Crisis Management Unit to support our students and staff members. If you feel that your child would benefit from additional social-emotional support, please do not hesitate to let us know. Our own school-based mental health professionals will also be available as needed."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 1 SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.