Missing Chicago Public Schools teacher Linda Brown's car found, husband says

The car belonging to a Chicago Public Schools teacher has been found, according to her husband, but she is still missing.

Linda Brown, 53, was last seen Saturday near the 4500 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville.

Chicago police described her as 5 ft. tall, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and hair and a fair complexion.

Brown is a teacher at Robert Healy Elementary. Police say she may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 1 SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.