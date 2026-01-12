Body of missing CPS teacher Linda Brown found, family says

The body of a Chicago Public Schools teacher who has been missing since Saturday was found Monday afternoon.

Linda Brown, who taught at Robert Healy Elementary School, was reported missing from her home in Bronzeville over the weekend. Her husband said he woke up Saturday to find she had already left the house, and he expected she had gone to her weekly acupuncture appointment in Wicker Park, but she hadn't.

Last week, family told CBS News Chicago that police had found her car, and Thursday they said police told the family they'd obtained video of Brown arriving in her car at East 35th St. and S. Lake Park Ave., getting out, walking across the pedestrian bridge to the lakefront and not returning.

A family member confirmed Brown's body had been found Monday afternoon in "the harbor," though they did not specify where. Chicago police said they can only confirm that she is no longer a missing person.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Brown's identity, and said they have an autopsy planned for Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.



