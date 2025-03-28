Chicago Department of Public Health loses COVID-related grants as part of $125M federal funding rescission

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has cut some of its COVID-related grants this week.

This comes as the federal government cut $11.4 billion in COVID-related grants, which were partly used for testing, virus research, and community health jobs.

On Monday, $125 million in funding for Illinois services was cut. According to the city's public health department, the cuts affect 22 contracts and over 100 staff positions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on how woefully underfunded public health was, and these vital federal funds helped CDPH and other public health agencies around the nation to be better equipped to manage complex health challenges that impact Chicagoans," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he is concerned about the move as it will impact those in vulnerable communities.

"As we learned through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential for us to invest in preventative measures and monitoring to protect our communities from future outbreaks. This funding cut is counterproductive to our mission of keeping our communities safe and healthy. I strongly urge the federal government to restore this critical investment in our local health departments and recommit to protecting our residents," he said.

The cut services were used to combat COVID-19, measles, and H5N1 disease while preventing another pandemic like the one seen in 2020.

"If allowed to stand, this funding cut will set back critical upgrades to our public health labs, the technology used to track infectious diseases like H5N1 avian flu and measles, vaccination efforts, and our ongoing work to better prepare for the next public health emergency," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

Without the funding, CDPH says people will see fewer immunization clinics and vaccination events, fewer opportunities to monitor and respond to infectious diseases, and fewer supplies to prevent the spread of diseases.

The cuts come amid the Trump administration's plans to shrink the Health and Human Services workforce as part of a departmental restructuring.

contributed to this report.