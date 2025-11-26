Chicago police release photo of person of interest in deadly Loop shooting

Chicago police released a photo of a person of interest wanted in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Armani Floyd in the Loop on Friday night.

Floyd was killed, and eight others were wounded in a pair of shootings, just hours after Chicago lit the city's official Christmas tree just blocks away in Millennium Park. City officials said social media posts circulated about a large teen gathering.

The photo from police shows a man wearing a gray jacket, a purple Nike tracksuit, and black Air Force Ones. It appears the image was captured from an officer's worn camera.

CPD

1 dead, 8 wounded in 2 downtown shootings

The first shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, when seven teens were shot outside the Chicago Theatre, in the 100 block of North State Street. All seven victims were taken to hospitals in good or fair condition.

Around 10:40 p.m., two more teens were shot near Dearborn and Adams streets, a few blocks away. Armani Floyd, 14, was shot multiple times and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern in serious condition.

Amari was part of Project sWISH Chicago, a nonprofit basketball program for teens. Project sWISH founder and basketball coach McKinley Nelson said he's not sure what led to Amari's death, but he was shocked to hear the news.

Rewards offered for information leading to an arrest

Cook County Crime Stoppers offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the two shootings.

On Monday, the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation – a Texas-based nonprofit – offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261